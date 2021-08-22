Buhari, Abiodun, Daniel, Isiaka mourn Olurin

Tributes continued to pour in for former military administrator of old Oyo State General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd), who died on Saturday. He was 76 years old.President Muhammdu Buhari, commiserated with the people of Ogun State and Ekiti State. Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State mourned the passage of the man who served as administrator of Ekiti State during the heady days of the state in 2006. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined family, friends and professional colleagues in mourning the military officer, who served the country meritoriously in his career, extending support when he was called upon as military Governor in Oyo State, and later as Administrator in Ekiti State. He also was outstanding as ECOMOG Commander in Liberia.

He noted in Olurin’s efforts in community development, particularly in his state, Ogun, willingly putting his experience and knowledge at the service of various governments. The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the departed soul eternal rest, and comfort his family. Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, expressed shock over the news of the death of Olurin, whom he described as a gallant military officer and astute administrator. According to the governor, the death of the former civilian administrator of Ekiti State occurred at a time the country and Ogun State needed his security expertise in tackling various security challenges confronting the nation.

