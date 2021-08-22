News

Buhari, Abiodun, Daniel, Isiaka mourn Olurin

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Tributes continued to pour in for former military administrator of old Oyo State General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd), who died on Saturday. He was 76 years old.President Muhammdu Buhari, commiserated with the people of Ogun State and Ekiti State. Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State mourned the passage of the man who served as administrator of Ekiti State during the heady days of the state in 2006. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined family, friends and professional colleagues in mourning the military officer, who served the country meritoriously in his career, extending support when he was called upon as military Governor in Oyo State, and later as Administrator in Ekiti State. He also was outstanding as ECOMOG Commander in Liberia.

He noted in Olurin’s efforts in community development, particularly in his state, Ogun, willingly putting his experience and knowledge at the service of various governments. The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the departed soul eternal rest, and comfort his family. Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, expressed shock over the news of the death of Olurin, whom he described as a gallant military officer and astute administrator. According to the governor, the death of the former civilian administrator of Ekiti State occurred at a time the country and Ogun State needed his security expertise in tackling various security challenges confronting the nation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Imo primaries: Why we declared Araraume winner –Electoral panel members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Three members of the Pri- mary Election Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo North Senatorial byelection have said that they declared Senator Araraume winner because the figures from the field on the day of the primaries showed that he actually scored the highest number of votes.   The […]
News

Malice: Judge dismisses Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against CNN

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   A Georgia judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against CNN on Thursday after ruling that the court found no malice by the cable network. Fox News first reported earlier this year that the Trump 2020 campaign had filed a libel lawsuit accusing CNN of publishing what it called “false and defamatory” statements about seeking Russia’s help in this month’s election. The complaint […]
News

Osinbajo test drives first locally assembled electric car

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has testdriven a locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona. He described the experience as fantastic. The Vice President equally assured that the owner of the car “can literally charge it anywhere.” He drove the car during an exhibition tour of made-in-Nigeria products at the opening ceremony of a 5-day Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica