Buhari, Abiodun mourn as Martins-Kuye dies at 78

Olufemi Adediran and Lawrence Olaoye

Former Minister of State for Finance, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, yesterday died at 78. President Muhammadu Buhari said Martins-Kuye would be missed for tailoring budgets reflecting the needs of the people, with emphasis on full implementation.

 

Martins-Kuye was first appointed the Minister of State for Finance by President Olusegun Obasanjo after losing the governorship election in Ogun State in 1999. He was later appointed as the Minister for Commerce and Industry by President Goodluck Jonathan.

 

Buhari, according to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former minister, praying that the Almighty God will comfort them at their moment of grief.

 

He condoled with the Ago Iwoye community, government and people of Ogun State over the passing of the Third Republic Senator, who brought into governance his vast experience from the banking sector.

 

The President believed Martins-Kuye would be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect needs of the people, with his emphasis on full implementation.

 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday commiserated with family, friends and associates of Martins-Kuye.

 

Abiodun said the demise of the former minister marked the end of an era and significantly underscored the depletion of the rank of elder statesmen, men of faith and progressive politicians in the country.

 

The governor disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta. He said: “I have personally lost a great pillar of support, who offered useful advice to advance my political career.”

