Buhari, Abiodun mourn Awolowo’s daughter, Tola Oyediran

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday described the death of Mrs. Tola Oyadiran, the eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a sad occurrence. Specifically, President Buhari sent his condolences to the Awolowo family over the passing of Oyediran.

A statement issued to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President commiserated with friends and associates of Mrs. Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs. Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss, urging the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

As the family mourns, Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones. On his part, Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta, said the death of Oyadiran had thrown the entire state into mourning. The governor, who is also from Ikenne Local Government Area, the same local government with the late sage, described the late Tola Oyediran, as not only, “an embodiment of humility and virtues, but she demonstrably exhibited independent-mindedness, foresight and managerial acumen in all tasks thrust upon her.”

He added: “She was also a great Nigerian in her right and stood as a rock of Gibraltar behind her very successful medical doctor husband and former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof A.BO. Oyediran.”

