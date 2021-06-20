News

Buhari accepts dialogue for resolution of insecurity in Southeast – Ngige

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…as FG warns against fresh industrial crisis in Kaduna

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was favourably disposed to adopting dialogue in resolving the on-going challenge of insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country.

Ngige made this disclosure at the weekend after a meeting with the President alongside his Chief of Staff (CoS), Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the minister said they recommended dialogue to the President based on the yearnings of the people.

“The Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior and the Service Chiefs were in Enugu earlier last Saturday and we are going to do follow-up meetings on that again starting from tomorrow.

“We briefed him and he accepted that dialogue is the way to go in all these. Like I keep on saying there is a very thin line between perception and reality. So, certain things should be done, at least, to assuage the feelings of the people in the area and make them not to feel unwanted.”

The minister disclosed that they equally discussed labour issues, including the recent strike embarked upon by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) which paralysed legislative and judicial activities in the country for two months before being called off.

Ngige told newsmen that the government would monitor the agreement noting that the President issued Order 10 in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution to ensure implementation of financial autonomy for the legislature and judiciary.

He added that issues concerning the face-off between the Kaduna State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) were also raised with the President.

The minister said it was resolved that there was no need for another round of industrial disharmony between labour and the Kaduna State government  especially as the country was being faced with serious security challenges.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Nigeria needs corruption-free public sector

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, said his administration would not relent in its efforts to eradicate corruption in the country. He reiterated his position that if corruption is not eradicated, the menace would kill the country. He explained that Nigeria needs “a corruption-free public sector to achieve transformation”. Buhari spoke at the second National […]
News

2023: S’East group begs North, others to support Igbo presidency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), an indigenous  Igbo group, has solicited support for Igbo presidency come 2023. This was as the professional group alleged that some desperate politicians may be sponsoring leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to scuttle the 2023 Igbo presidency project. […]
News

Insecurity: Political class abandon roads for air in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

Privileged citizens of Ondo State have resorted into travelling by air from Akure to Abuja and Lagos State in order to escape from the hands of kidnappers who have taken over the federal roads in the Sunshine State.   Activities of killer herdsmen and kidnappers are prominent within the four Akoko Local Governments area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica