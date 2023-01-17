News

Buhari accuses some Nigerians of using religion to advance political, economic interests

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused some Nigerians of using personal religious beliefs to champion their political and economic interests.

The President, who spoke Tuesday at Nouakchott, Mauritania, while meeting with United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, said some people hide under the canopy of religion to advance their economic and political agenda.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari stressed that continuous education was needed so that the larger Nigerian populace would not be hoodwinked.

Recounting his private meeting at the White House with former President Donald Trump, the Nigerian leader recalled Trump asking him: “why are you killing Christians in Nigeria,” and how he proceeded to tell him that the issue in the country was not religious, but rather criminal, and a usage of religion by some elements to further their economic, and sometimes, political interests.

His words: “It’s a problem Nigeria has been struggling with for a long time, and it is completely unnecessary.

“Some people use religion as sentiment but with adequate education, people are seeing through it now. Majority of the people just want to practice their religion without problem, but some people cash in on religious misunderstanding for their own ends.

“When people are educated, they are able to discern when others want to use religion for certain ends. They do it mostly for material reasons.

“Also, when some people are incompetent, they bring in all sorts of excuses, including religion.”

On his part, Ambassador Hussain said the United States of America was interested in partnering with Nigeria in the areas of formal and non-formal education, towards religious harmony.

 

 

