Buhari, ACF mourn as ex-Kaduna deputy gov, Bantex, dies at 64

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the late former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (aka Bantex), would be remembered for his patriotism to the nation as well as his forthrightness in politics.

In similarly vein, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) also described Bala as a gentleman and stabilising factor for the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in his first term. Bala, a former governor and top notch of the ruling All progressive Congress (APC) died in Kaduna yesterday at the age of 64.

The deceased served as Deputy to Governor Nasir El’rufai during his first tenure (2015-2019). In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President extended his deepest condolences to Bala’s family, friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from his stewardship as a public servant and political office holder. He expressed the believe that the late Architect, a true gentleman and consummate professional, would be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State.

The President also affirmed that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Area and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the state and national level.

The President prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn the irreparable loss

Like this: Like Loading...