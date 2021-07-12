News Top Stories

Buhari, ACF mourn as ex-Kaduna deputy gov, Bantex, dies at 64

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Baba Negedu ABUJA AND KADUNA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the late former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (aka Bantex), would be remembered for his patriotism to the nation as well as his  forthrightness in politics.

 

In similarly vein, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) also described Bala as a gentleman and stabilising factor for the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in his first term. Bala, a former governor and top notch of the ruling All progressive Congress (APC) died in Kaduna yesterday at the age of 64.

 

The  deceased served as Deputy to Governor Nasir El’rufai during his first tenure (2015-2019). In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President extended his deepest condolences to Bala’s family, friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from his stewardship as a public servant and political office holder. He expressed the believe that the late Architect, a true gentleman and consummate professional, would be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State.

The President also affirmed that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Area and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the state and national level.

 

The President prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn the irreparable loss

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Govs take steps to end killings, protect farmers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Governors of the North Central states of the country yesterday rose from their meeting in Makurdi, Benue State, with a resolve to appeal to the federal government to support the on-going digital technology projects and other security preventive measures to combat all forms of criminality bedevilling the region and protect farmers.   […]
News

Nasarawa Tiv: We’re not settlers, we’re indigenes

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Tiv community in Kadarko chiefdom in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have debunked claims by Alago people of the area that they are their hosts. The Tiv community said it was totally laughable and mischievous for anyone to contend that the Tiv in Kadarko chiefdom were non-indigenes of the area.   At […]
Politics Top Stories

Insecurity: PDP Reps want Buhari impeached

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives wants Nigerians to compel their representatives in the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and persistent breach of section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. The caucus also wants members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)  to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica