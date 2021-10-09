News

Buhari acknowledges receipt of new military equipment, vows to eliminate crime

…promises to deal with incentives to corruption

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government has received new military equipment from friendly countries to combat any form of insecurity in the country.

This came as he vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to protect citizens from onslaught of criminals, which include insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari gave this commitment Saturday in Kaduna at the Passing Out Parade for Cadets of the 68 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Airforce).

The President stressed that the government remained focused on its priority of improving security, bolstering the economy and fighting corruption.

“As you are all aware, our beloved nation Nigeria is facing many security challenges at this period. We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration.

“I assure you that this administration will continue to do everything within the ambit of the law to eliminate all forms of violent crimes that are creating fear and anxiety among the citizenry.

“It is pertinent to state in this regard that, we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries.

“These assets will be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country,’’ the President said.

Noting that security had assumed priority in governance and public policy in international scheme of affairs, the President said: “It is against this backdrop that we introduced a new Landing Ship Tank early this year to replace the first set of naval ship tanks which were decommissioned by the Nigerian Navy.

“The introduction of the Landing Ship Tank is expected to bolster the Navy’s Sealift capability and promote our global maritime commerce, peace and safety within the Gulf of Guinea and our maritime neighbourhood,’’ he added.

Talking about corruption, Buhari said the administration was poised to eliminate the incentives for corruption by addressing some of the remote causes as part of a long-term  strategy for a more effective and sustained war on the practice.

He said improvement of livelihoods of citizens had been going on in partnership with relevant organised private sector.

