Buhari addressing recommendations to get Nigerians out of poverty – Fashola

Pointing the way forward in the light of the recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recommendations for getting Nigeria out of poverty, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said recommendations were already being addressed by the Muhammadu Buhari administration with its massive investment in infrastructure renewal and expansion.

The NBS in the report released in November on poverty index had recommended investments in Health, Education and Infrastructure among others as viable means to take the people out of poverty.

But while presiding over the 2022 Ember Month Programme’s Press Briefing of the Ministry, Fashola, who noted that many people had been quoting the Report in terms of the poverty rate, explained that (Infrastructure) was already happening before the recommendation came. President Buhari had started investing in infrastructure.

Explaining that poverty has different dimensions including, monetary and multidimensional poverty, the Minister pointed out that the importance of infrastructure lay in the fact that it not only addresses monetary poverty but also multidimensional poverty which, according to him, includes absence of access, choice and efficiency.

“And so for me, why is infrastructure so important? It is addressing poverty in the monetary and multidimensional modes because it provides jobs during construction and makes life better after construction. And as we have seen, as construction is going on journey time is getting better year-on-year”, he said.

Stating that the Buhari administration “is on the right track” as far as addressing the poverty issues are concerned, the Minister, who noted that results would manifest in due course, added that people who express anxiety over the seeming delay in the results of the investments should commend the administration for investing the nation’s resources for the benefit of the people.

He noted the various innovative ways the administration has introduced to fund the investments in infrastructure; among which are: SUKUK, Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The Minister declared, “When the President committed in his June 12, 2019 remark that he was going to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, perhaps, not many people thought it was possible. But that process has started.

“All of these construction companies would ordinarily be out of work if the infrastructure programme is not being implemented; there would be no work for the people. And then the people who depend on construction for their businesses; those who own quarries, those who own construction equipment, trucks, tractors, bitumen, cement, without construction they will be out of job”.

On the opening of the Second Niger Bridge, Fashola explained that the Bridge would be opened to traffic from December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023, pointing out, however, that the access would only be for traffic going from the West to the East of the country adding that the flow would be reversed on January 15, 2023 to benefit traffic from the East to the West of the country.

