Buhari adduces Nigeria’s achievements to democracy, institutions

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that whatever Nigeria has achieved was due to the power of its democracy and institutions, which must be strengthened. Buhari said this yesterday being the fifth day of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while sharing a warm moment with some of the country’s governors and other officials. According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President got updates on ongoing situations including the conclusion of outstanding elections back in the country from the officials.

At the Makkah Guest Palace where he is accommodated by the government of the host country, Buhari received Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno and the incoming Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda. The others were the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a past Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (rtd). Speaking individually after the meetings, the governors of Borno and Yobe States said they remained appreciative of the efforts of the President in curbing the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and were happy that peace had been restored. They promised to continue to work for the betterment of their peoples and remain loyal to the President.

The Chairman of the EFCC briefed the President on efforts to conclude ongoing court cases and the plan to prosecute more offenders. He also briefed on the arrests of several suspects in connection with election fraud and the plan to take them to court.