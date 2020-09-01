News Top Stories

Buhari, Adeboye meet at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed door with the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the State House, Abuja.

 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, were at the meeting which lasted for about an hour.

 

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the religious leader was unknown as at the time of filing this report. Adeboye had in 2017 visited the president in London, who then was on medical vacation.

