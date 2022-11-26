News

Buhari: Adjust educational system towards STEM to achieve industrialisation by 2030

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to adjust their educational system towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) if the continent is to achieve industrialisation by 2030. This counsel was contained in his remarks yesterday in Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, at the African Union (AU) Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification in Africa. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President emphasised that STEM was the ”short way” to produce the next generation of managers of an industrialised Africa not dependent on expatriates.

He urged leaders in the continent to solve the problem of generating cheap and clean energy, saying ”it is no secret that we cannot industrialise the continent, if we do not solve the problem of generating cheap and clean energy. ”Energy generation and distribution is an enabler for industrialisation. Africa is richly endowed with multiple sources of energy generation.

“We are richly endowed with Hydro-Carbons, Coal, Natural Gas, Solar Energy, and Hydro- Energy. ”Yet we are lacking in the capacity to produce clean and cheap electricity to power our production, manufacturing sectors. ”I hope this Summit will afford us the opportunity to explore the possibilities of collaboration in pooling resources on a continental level to address the vexing problem of Energy generation and distribution on the continent. ”I say this because it is no secret that we cannot industrialise the continent, if we do not solve the problem of generating cheap and clean energy.”

He maintained that Africa, with a large youth population, could address the labour challenges and therefore should tap the available human resources by providing the youth with qualitative and fit for purpose education that recognizes the labour market demands. Buhari also told the AU summit that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement would give impetus to the continent’s quest for an industrial revolution. He expressed the belief that the outcome of the Summit would launch the African continent on the path to poverty eradication, food security and technological advancement, issues not far from the goals set out in the AU Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

 

Our Reporters

