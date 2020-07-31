News

Buhari admits security situation is ‘very disturbing’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security forces could do much better in their efforts to keep the country safe.

In a rare interview, Buhari described the situation in northern and central regions as “very, very disturbing”.

“I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, from the reports I am getting, I think they could do much better,” he is quoted by the AFP news agency as saying.

Buhari came to power five years ago promising to defeat Boko Haram Islamists in the north-east, but the insurgency continues, reports the BBC.

Ethnic and criminal violence, including kidnappings and cattle raids, is intensifying in the north-west and central regions.

Last week, the Senate passed a resolution calling for military chiefs to resign or be sacked over the deteriorating security situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Late Flying Officer, Arotile, for burial July 23

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The remains of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. In a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Nigeria Airforce said the late flying officer would be […]
News

Reports of 350 military personnel quitting is Boko Haram propaganda – CFAF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group dedicated to fact-checking security issues in Nigeria, Central Force Against Fakenews (CFAF) has dismissed reports alleging that 350 personnel are leaving the Nigerian Armed Forces.  According to CFAF’s President, Aminu Bisku, the group, with the aid of modern tools on information fact checks, has been able to establish that the report was sponsored by terrorist […]
News

Botched Lagos power project: Enron seeks $22m from Aluko’s yacht sale proceeds

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Almost two decades after the collapse of Enron Corp., a former unit of the energy-trading giant is battling U.S. and Nigerian authorities over the proceeds of the sale of the Galactica Star, a 213- foot luxury yacht, which was worth more than $80 million when it used to be owned by Nigerian businessman, Mr. Kolawole […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: