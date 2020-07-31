Buhari admits security situation is ‘very disturbing’

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security forces could do much better in their efforts to keep the country safe.

In a rare interview, Buhari described the situation in northern and central regions as “very, very disturbing”.

“I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, from the reports I am getting, I think they could do much better,” he is quoted by the AFP news agency as saying.

Buhari came to power five years ago promising to defeat Boko Haram Islamists in the north-east, but the insurgency continues, reports the BBC.

Ethnic and criminal violence, including kidnappings and cattle raids, is intensifying in the north-west and central regions.

Last week, the Senate passed a resolution calling for military chiefs to resign or be sacked over the deteriorating security situation.

