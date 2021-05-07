News

Buhari advocates bottom-up strategy to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…decries undermining of govt policies by ‘unscrupulous’ persons

President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated the adoption of a bottom-up strategy in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country.
The President, while responding to the observation that insecurity has begun to have negative repercussions on the economy made by the Professor Doyin Salami-led Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at their 6th regular meeting in the Presidential Villa, Friday, said he had charged the leadership at all levels to go back to the basics.
According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that a bottom-up approach was necessary: from ward, to local council, states, and federal.
He decried the situation in which some unscrupulous people tried to undermine every policy of government, irrespective of the good it was meant to achieve for the country.
Talking about people trying to undermine government policies, Buhari said: “Some people are mercilessly against this country. We closed the borders to control the smuggling of petroleum products, and check the influx of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition. That was when the Comptroller General of Customs called me, saying 40 tankers laden with petrol had been impounded. I told him to sell the fuel, sell the trucks, and put the money in the treasury.
“They still brought arms and ammunition into the country, brought in rice in vehicles and motorcycles. I said shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47, yet they haven’t stopped. People must show consideration for their own country.”
On the need to diversify the nation’s economy, the President pledged that his administration would focus on greater development of irrigation facilities in the country, and encourage more people to go into agriculture.

Our Reporters

