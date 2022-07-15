News

Buhari advocates establishment of international anti-graft criminal court

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the establishment of an international anti-corruption criminal court, as part of measures to check illicit financial flows (IFFs) from African countries. The President made the suggestion, yesterday, while declaring open the 6th African Union Day of Anti- Corruption in Abuja with the theme, Strategies and Mechanisms for the Transparent Management of COVID- 19 Funds. The annual event was organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), in conjunction with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to Buhari, the continent could only realise its full potential when leaders rededicate themselves to the fight against corruption and other malfeasance retarding economic growth and development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC seeks rapid response teams in volatile states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…asks FG to take responsibility, rescue abducted students   The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take responsibility and ensure every student abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, was rescued and reunited with their families.   NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in […]
News

…Reps tackle UK over travel ban

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned the travel ban placed on Nigeria by the United Kingdom. It consequently mandated its committees on health and foreign affairs to meet with the ministries of health, foreign affairs and presidential task force on COVID-19 to discuss the issue. The decision was consequent upon a motion brought by […]
News Top Stories

Obi to Nigerians: Politicians need your help to govern better

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has stated how important it is for the public to always support their political leaders with good words of advice to enable them deliver better governance to the people.   Obi said this at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Nimo, during the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Chief Sir […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica