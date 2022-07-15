Buhari advocates establishment of international anti-graft criminal court

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the establishment of an international anti-corruption criminal court, as part of measures to check illicit financial flows (IFFs) from African countries. The President made the suggestion, yesterday, while declaring open the 6th African Union Day of Anti- Corruption in Abuja with the theme, Strategies and Mechanisms for the Transparent Management of COVID- 19 Funds. The annual event was organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), in conjunction with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to Buhari, the continent could only realise its full potential when leaders rededicate themselves to the fight against corruption and other malfeasance retarding economic growth and development.
Related Articles
