Buhari affirms impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigerian economy at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate businessman and philanthropist, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jnr, on his 70th birthday yesterday In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari celebrated the entrepreneur, whose charity and goodwill, continued to inspire, attract local and global recognitions, including three national honours (OON, CON and GCON). He affirmed the contributions of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy, setting the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality, with remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country. The President extolled the philanthropist for his courage, humility and dedication to nation-building, always placing the interest of the nation first, and welfare of the people, by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.
