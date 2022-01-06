News

Buhari: Age telling on me, I've given my best to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has confessed that age is telling on him adding that the COVID-19 pandemic rescued him from the rigours of workload of his office as president.

President Buhari said this in an interview on the NTA aired yesterday and monitored by New Telegraph.

This is as the President said he has given his best to the service of Nigeria and he will take a deserved rest after his tenure in 2023.

Fielding questions on how he has been able to cope with the rigours of office at 79, Buhari said the outbreak of COVID-19 has reduced the number of persons he receives on a daily basis.

The President, however, said that he cannot complain because he asked for the job of presiding over the affairs of the nation.

“I think that COVID-19 has come to our rescue in the sense that the amount of people that need to see you can’t see you. That really gives you more time.

“About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting and I assure you that I’m looking forward to the next 17 months when I too will have to be less busy. The age is telling on me, working now for 6, 7 or 8 hours per day in the office is no joke.

“The Executive Council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. So, really, it is a lot of hard work but like I said, I asked for it so I cannot complain.”

He explained that through the years, he has been involved in governance in various capacities in the country, and he has given his “best” to Nigeria, adding that “what else can I do for this country?”

He then added that he hopes that when his administration ends in 2023, Nigerians will recognise that he has served to the “best” of his abilities.

He said: “I’ve been a governor, a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?

“I’ve given my best, and I hope after I leave, Nigerians will reflect. I’m not expecting any appreciation but what I’m expecting is for Nigerians to say this man has done his best. That’s what I’m expecting from Nigerians.”

 

