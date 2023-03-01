Buhari Aide Raises Alarm Over Violent Protests As Anambra Banks Closedown

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Enuma Okoli has raised the alarm over looming violent protests across the country as a result of the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election in the country.

This is coming as Commercial Banks in Anambra State closed physical transactions in a bid to avert protesters cashing in on the protests to attack them.

According to Okoli who is Buhari’s Biographer, Nigerians are not happy about the outcome of the Presidential election, adding that he should do something urgently before the country goes up in flames.

“Your Excellency, I am calling your attention because of my fears for our dear country, Nigeria. Tension is rapidly building up and sir, you need to act, and fast too.

“I’m sure events following this election are going the way you never ever intended. Please call an urgent meeting of the stakeholders immediately and arrest the situation. Many Nigerians have rejected this election. Please do something about it, sir.

“Please avert any looming bloodshed. If left unattended what we may witness may make 1966-7 a child’s play. Nigeria must not scatter and it ever (God forbid) may not be traceable to your era.

“You had personally told me how you and your colleagues fought to maintain the unity of Nigeria. Sir, these years of suffering should not go down the drain because of a single election,” Okoli said.

At Awka, the Anambra state capital all the banks were closed and when reporters spoke to some of the bank Staff they said that fears that people may take to the streets to protest.

“It is a natural thing and you don’t blame us. People are not happy with the election results and we heard that some people have started protesting in some parts of the country and we don’t know when it will start in Anambra”

“No there was no directive from our headquarters but we have to be proactive and protect our banks and one day cannot have any effect on us or our customers”

At those banks, the crowd of customers who had come to withdraw money from their accounts were asked to go home as according to them, there is no cash to dispense.

