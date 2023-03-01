2023 Elections News

Buhari Aide Raises Alarm Over Violent Protests As Anambra Banks Closedown

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Enuma Okoli has raised the alarm over looming violent protests across the country as a result of the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election in the country.

This is coming as Commercial Banks in Anambra State closed physical transactions in a bid to avert protesters cashing in on the protests to attack them.

According to Okoli who is Buhari’s Biographer, Nigerians are not happy about the outcome of the Presidential election, adding that he should do something urgently before the country goes up in flames.

“Your Excellency, I am calling your attention because of my fears for our dear country, Nigeria. Tension is rapidly building up and sir, you need to act, and fast too.

“I’m sure events following this election are going the way you never ever intended. Please call an urgent meeting of the stakeholders immediately and arrest the situation. Many Nigerians have rejected this election. Please do something about it, sir.

“Please avert any looming bloodshed. If left unattended what we may witness may make 1966-7 a child’s play. Nigeria must not scatter and it ever (God forbid) may not be traceable to your era.

“You had personally told me how you and your colleagues fought to maintain the unity of Nigeria. Sir, these years of suffering should not go down the drain because of a single election,” Okoli said.

At Awka, the Anambra state capital all the banks were closed and when reporters spoke to some of the bank Staff they said that fears that people may take to the streets to protest.

“It is a natural thing and you don’t blame us. People are not happy with the election results and we heard that some people have started protesting in some parts of the country and we don’t know when it will start in Anambra”

“No there was no directive from our headquarters but we have to be proactive and protect our banks and one day cannot have any effect on us or our customers”

At those banks, the crowd of customers who had come to withdraw money from their accounts were asked to go home as according to them, there is no cash to dispense.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

PASAN/JUSUN strike: FG can’t dictate implementation of financial autonomy – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

State governors have said the Federal Government cannot dictate to them the implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and the judiciary. President Muhammadu Buhari had in June last year, signed Executive Order 10, 2020 into law, which granted financial autonomy to state legislatures and the judiciary. Last week, Judiciary Staff Union of […]
News

Osinbajo inaugurates Health Sector Reform panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has virtually inaugurated the Health Sector Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari. Emphasizing the importance of the committee’s task, he said: “Mr. President has in several public statements made it clear that a modern, virile and people-centric healthcare system was fundamental to his own vision for socio-economic growth.” In […]
News

Oil prices rebound as reports vary on OPEC+ output

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oil prices whipsawed yesterday, diving early to their lowest since early January but then rebounding as reports varied about whether Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are considering a half-million barrel daily output increase. Brent crude futures for January fell 77 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $86.85 a barrel by 12:54 p.m. EST […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica