Buhari, Akeredolu, Speaker, SGF hail new NBA President, Maikyau

President Muhammadu Buhari; Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha on Monday congratulated Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) on his election as Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President. MaikyaufromKebbi State on Saturday became the 31st leader of the body after polling 22,342 votes to beat Joe-Kyari Gadzama (10,842) and Jonathan Taidi (1,373) to second and third place respectively. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who rejoiced with the NBA at the conclusion of its elections, also lauded the association for playing a majorroleinthedemocratic and economicdevelopmentof the country. He hailed the outgoing President Olumide Akpata and other national officers    who took the association to a higher level. Akeredolu urged Maikyau to be above board and hold thetenet of the law profession with dignity. The governor also saluted Akpata for consolidating the gains recorded by the past Presidents. He said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde: “As a formerPresidentof the Bar, I am aware that the people will always look up to you to speak on their behalf. “TheBarhasanactiverole to play in the socio-economic development of the country. We can’t afford to let the people down. “Aslawyers, itisimportant to always prosecute your convictions with courage and be the voice of the people. When you speak, you do so with authority.” In his congratulatory message, Gbajabiamila also congratulated other newly elected national officials of the association. Mustapha described Maikyauasacommitted member of theNBA andexpressedthe hope that he would bring his deep knowledgeof theNigerian legal system to bear on the profession during his tenure

 

