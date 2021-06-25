Sports Top Stories

Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia ’94 Eagles

Posted on

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom house to each member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to redeem a promise by the Federal Government to the champions 27 years ago. “Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crew members have received their houses already” Garba started in the statement. The beneficiaries are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased). Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

