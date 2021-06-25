Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia ’94 Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom house to each member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to redeem a promise by the Federal Government to the champions 27 years ago. “Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crew members have received their houses already” Garba started in the statement. The beneficiaries are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased). Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.
Related Articles
Budding Eagles’ stars should emulate Osimhen
Nigeria has a record of good players who were great ambassadors of Africa. Over time, many players have exhibited talents that the world appreciated but in the 90s, the country had a cream of such players. We recall that at the time, the Eagles of the 90s were tagged as golden generation. The ‘golden boys’ […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NWFL Premiership: Top six clubs to fight for title, as bottom 8 battle relegation
The board of the Nigeria Women Football League headed by Aisha Falode and the representatives of the 14 NWFL Premiership clubs, Monday, in a virtual meeting agreed that, the top six teams at the end of the First Round of the ongoing 2020/2021 League season on April 7, 2021, will play in a Super Six […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Six months after, schools reopen
Public and private schools yesterday reopened in some states for first term of the 2020/2021 session after six months of closure due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Ogun State, schools opened for a new academic session with parents expressing worry over the safety of their children. The state government had, two […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)