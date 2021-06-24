Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia’94 S’Eagles

Sports

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations 27 years ago in Tunis, Tunisia.

This according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to make real a promise by the Federal Government to the 1994 African champions.

“Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews have received their houses already,” he stated.

The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (deceased).

Others are: Uche Okafor (deceased), Thompson Oliha (deceased), Stephen Keshi (deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

