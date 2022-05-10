Buhari and his friends

Except for any mysterious reason, if President Muhammadu Buhari were to be honest and altruistic, by now, he must have been thoroughly embarrassed by the unfolding scenarios in his All Progressives Party, APC.

Not just the number of aspirants jostling for the various positions, and his office, but also those who have expressed dissatisfaction over his non-performance in the last seven years. Curious as this unfolding event might seem, it exposes the fact that President Bubari has failed abysmally.

Except for a few of the aspirants, others have dissected the Buhari administration and almost fell short of condemning the policies, and declaring that they will put an end to a lot of the misnomer that has defined the government in the last seven years. When they raise their voices to speak, what you hear are a combination of sour grapes and poisoned chalice, all pointing in the direction of a failed presidency, that has not been able to meet its statutory responsibilities and the promises it gave to Nigerians during its campaign.

The aspirants, all of who, belong to the APC, are churning out what they considered to be solutions to our hydraheaded problems across the land. How come they haven’t rallied round the president to proffer those solutions for the wellbeing of the country?

Does it mean they have left the president alone in the wilderness, to wriggle out of his problems, while his party chieftains were just waiting in the wings to call him out at the appropriate time? It is mortally difficult for any APC aspirant to campaign in a more fulfilling way without taking umbrage at the president, knowing how badly the government has fared. But the curious reality is the inability of the party to use the party platform to rally round persons and factors to generate the much needed ideas to attend to the issues confronting us.

Now that election season is here, the views being canvassed by APC presidential aspirants remain a sore thumb of a system that has atrophied development and growth. It is a self indictment that the APC and its aspirants are now critiquing their own government in such whimsical verbiage, and yet want Nigerians to take them serious?

The expensive nomination form of the party from the president down to the lowest of elective positions, suggests that the party was not ready to fight corruption in the first place.

The party chairman had stated earlier that the prohibitive fees was a deliberate attempt to weed out unserious aspirants, but the increasing number of the aspirants has further rubbished its anti-corruption posturing. President Buhari has been mum.

The EFCC has been quiet. The ICPC has been mute. The other anti-corruption agencies have gone on holiday, pretending not to be aware of what has been happening.

Every aspirant has been buying form in the name of friends, taking after their role model President Buhari whose 2019 presidential nomination form was reportedly procured for him by some nameless friends. Only Godwin Emefiele turned down his own form and instead declared that in the event of a contest, he would purchase his form from his hard earned income.

Talking seriously, I think we are all noughts and crazy. Something is very wrong with our psyche and reasoning. We are just a bunch of idiots, looking for space to express our collective idiocy. We are not ready to solve our problems but interested in the aplomb of high office.

We have become acquisitive, displaying illicit wealth in such materialistic fashion just to make the point that we have arrived. We display N100m as if it is a piece of paper looking to be dumped in a garbage bin, but the monies are entering into the coffers of APC, waiting to be stolen by some corrupt executives.

Very soon, you will start hearing stories of how snakes and cockroaches would be swallowing wads of notes, from the inner sanctuary of APC boardroom. A ruling party that appears rudderless and clueless, has suddenly become so attractive to its gang of sinuous fawns, waiting to outspend its opponents, raising dubious resources and heavily monetising the democratic process. Over N2.5bn has been raised, and more are still coming. After the election, you will see an empty treasury with plenty of unanswered questions.

APC is not only showing desperation to continue its regime of incompetence and cluelessness, it is showing desperate signs to stamp its authority by fire, by force. Party chieftains from every corner of the country are picking forms night and day, wanting the attention of the President.

Every aspirant you meet, he tells you so assuredly that the president has blessed his aspiration. From Ibikunle Amosun, Kayode Fayemi, Yemi Osinbajo, Yahaya Bello to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Amaechi and Dave Umahi.

It has become a political rat race all of a sudden. Is President Buhari truly seeing the implications of what is happening to our democracy? Is he surely on the same page with his party crooks?

How does he reconcile what is happening to his anticorruption drive, on account of his touted integrity which he pretentiously deploys to hoodwink the undiscerning? Is he satisfied with his party’s monetised approach or he feels helpless at this monetisation exercise? Is he aware? Is he asking the right questions or he just chooses to remain mute in his typical fashion, watching the tragedy of our present corrupt democracy? Does he truly believe any of the aspirants as fit and proper to succeed him?

Is he analysing them to determine who fits the bill. Is he comfortable with this mad rush to collect the ticket, or it is another way to raise funds for the party, so that INEC will not win the big stick. President Buhari and his friends are a funny lot, acting drama and scripts whose themes are ridiculous and comical. The party has reduced itself to a limited liability company scouting for the highest bidder, as the rat race becomes more and more intense.

The president keeps conspiratorial silence, watching from his binoculars in the sacred walls of Aso Villa, enjoying the rhythms of the political contest, having a sweet time receiving aspirants every now and then, without interrogating their financial portfolio. All the noise about fighting corruption is just a fluke, another strategy to confuse the confused, while the country slips abysmally into a cesspool of backward integration.

See his Attorney General and Minister of Justice and the kind of gusto he displayed in announcing the vehicles he gave out in his political bazaar, you will understand why we have been detained in a motion without without movement. The AGF was heard boasting about what he has done for people of Kebbi from employment to distribution of vehicles.

He feels no qualms about that. He’s the alternate president, if you like, the nucleus in a hegemonic conclave of power oligarchies. When a president is weak, taciturn, uncreative, lacking in leadership skills, he gives room for all manner of power cells dominated by close aides and political appointees. Call them cabals if you like.

They act on behalf of the president and carry put engagements as though they were sent by the president.

They speak the voice of the president, drop his name at will, and get away with certain directives. When they feel likely to be caught, they quickly rush to the president to present a fairy tale to him.

The Chief of Staff, the AGF, the personal assistant to the president, Sabiu Yussuf, the Special Assistant, Domestic, the special Assistant, new media, and other coterie of aides, all have their presidential role, once the president retires for the day’s work. They exhibit their own myopic power at those odd hours, showing their strength and influence.

They have made money, illicit money, without bating an eyelid. That is what president Buhari has reduced the presidency to. Everyone is on a free fall, scrambling for whatever that is within reach, trying to grab for the rainy day. There is little the president could do, because of tired bones and ageing mentality.

The mind may be willing, but the flesh might be weak. President Buhari has introduced a new normal into his political party’s engagements. It is now a money spinning adventure. A monetised democracy. Now we know president Buhari’s friends and political associates. They are the famished baboons let loose into Banana plantation.

They are the ostentatious aspirants buying nomination form for N100m when our children are home because of ASUU strike. They are the economic buccaneers who have been pillaging our collective till, through illicit enrichment, yet government will grant them pardon. They are the blue collar contractors that are roaming the ministries and agencies.

They are the bandits who reportedly told the public they would desire a.conversation with the president before they could release those held in captivity. They are the party chieftains who are running from.pillar to.post trying to succeed the president. They are the moneybags who spent their resources to install a “poor” Buhari in 2015 and 2019.

They are those who paid. for President Buhari’s nomination form in 2019. They are indeed, the main drivers of Buhari’s presidency who are first to arrive at the mosque to pray with him, and last in the night to serenade him to sleep. Those are Buhari’s friends: the ostentatious aspirants who are spending millions for his party, APC. Yes!, they are President Buhari’s friends. God save Nigeria

