Buhari, APC corrupting Democracy, say Ozekhome, others

A foremost Constitutional Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome and some other lawyers yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC are corrupting the nation’s democracy. Ozekhome noted that the staggering sum of N100 million fixed by the APC NEC for its presidential nomination form has rightly sent shock waves of righteous indignation across the country.

“The vulgarity of this exercise lies not just in the abominable fee prescribed, but more in the party’s pretentious mantra of fighting corruption, using a well orchestrated and carefully oiled Hitler’s Goebel’s propagandist machinery of dubious pedigree. It is the more abhorrent when we realize that this is miles apart from (indeed more than double) the price fixed by the party’s whipping child, the opposition PDP, which has fixed it at N40million (N5 million) for the nomination of interest; and N35 million for the nomination form.

“The N100m is also over 100% of the N40 million fixed by the same APC for the 2018, presidential nom-ination form. “President Muhammed Buhari and the APC have, by this singular act, exhibited a very odious and unpleasant example of how not to fight corruption. They have managed to convince Nigerians that politics is indeed the art of grand deception, double- dealing, duplicity, beguilement, sham and self contradiction. They have justified the cliché that diplomacy is the clever art of telling a person to go to hell in such a way that he actually eagerly looks forward to the journey.

“Nigerians should recall that in the prelude to the 2015 the presidential elections, president Buhari had trenchantly criticized the #27.5 million levy imposed on his party aspirants for presidential nomination form. He had pooh pooed it as exorbitant. He has now supported #100 million for the same exercise. “With the new amended Electoral Act of 2022 fixing N5 billion limits for presidential campaign as against the earlier N1billion under the 2010 Electoral Act, as amended, Nigeria’s politics and democracy have been completely moneticised with a swing towards anti- people capitalist mercantilism. It has been turned into a marketplace bazaar of bare-faced monetary banditry reserved only for state captors, who have cunningly cornered our collective commonwealth. It is so shameful and so disorientating that Nigeria can ever find herself in this despicable state of nadir.

“Under the Buhari government, Nigeria has since become the poverty capital of the world, outstripping India. Nigeria ranks the number 149 most corrupt country in the world out of 180 countries surveyed, as adjudged by Transparency International, under its Anti- Corruption Perception Index. The macroeconomic environment has been badly fouled, leading to a freefor- all fall of the exchange rate of the naira which now exchanges between 580 naira to N700 to the dollar, as against N180-190- Buhari met it in 2015,” he said. He added that “the problem with the tune, tone and template now set by the APC is that politics has become the exclusive preserve of the high, mighty and wealthy members of the society; and not for the poor. This has devalued democracy and institutional morals.

The APC is now rabidly promoting plutocracy (government of the wealthy); gerontocracy (government of the oldest members of the society); and oligarchy (government of a select few).” Another Lawyer, Jiti Ogunye in his reaction noted that: “In 2014, the presidential nomination form was N27m. In 2018, it was N45m. And now, it is N100m. “Is this progression an index of economic progress, life of national abundance and prosperity, or a self-indicting admission of economic regression, life devaluation and abject failure to revamp the economy?”. Another Lawyer, Dr. Peterson Ndukwe, condemned the hike, saying; “it is unfair, unjust, despicable and insensitive to the plights and sufferings of Nigerians who have been impoverished by the present government. “Only those who have looted the national treasury and are eager to loot more that can afford N100 million nomination fees to run for president and N50 million for governor in a depressed economy run by borrowing from foreign countries and institutions. It is obvious that Nigerian democracy is under constant attacks by the outgoing APC government.” Also, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), added its voice in condemning APC’s beyond- the-reach-of -thepoor forms cost.

