Buhari, APC govs meet on Edo, Ondo poll

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a virtual meeting with state governors, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), apparently to review the preparations of the ruling party ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The meeting, which had in attendance the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as well as the Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Committee of the party, Governor Mai Malla Buni also focused on the progress made so far in repositioning the party.

It could be recalled that following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the APC and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in June, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party chose the Governor of Yobe State,

Buni, as the Chairman with 12 others as members of the Caretaker Committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee to run the party for a period of six months.

In the course of the meeting, President Buhari commended members of the Caretaker Committee for the work they have been doing in repositioning the party.

Buhari also appreciated the efforts of the APC Governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States. “I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as governors and had identified the right priorities. I am pleased with the chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts,” Buhari said.

Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked President Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.

The governors also commended the President for his handling of security issues and the economy, noting in particular, the success recorded in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are proud of your leadership and achievements,” the governors said.

