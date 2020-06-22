Buhari, APC govs meet over party crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The governors were led to the villa by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Katina State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, reports Channels TV.

Others at the meeting included Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The governors visited the Villa barely 24 hours after President Buhari met with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

