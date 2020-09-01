Buhari: APC leaders in bitter, unnecessary squabbles

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, expressed disappointment that members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), who control key positions in his administration, had often been engaged in bitter and unnecessary squabbles, which had impacted negatively on the fortunes of the party.

The president, who disclosed this while inaugurating the Executive Legislative Consultative Committee of the party, said the new body was to ensure better communication and cooperation between people in the two arms of government in order to improve good governance and stem the tide of intraparty squabbles in the ruling party.

He noted that though all top officials of government belonged to APC, there have been occasions in the past where they were embroiled in unnecessary supremacy battles, causing the party to lose seats in the legislature and governorship elections.

Buhari said: “We must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter and, on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles, costing us seats in legislative and gubernatorial elections. These never should have happened.”

Buhari, however, added that the purpose of the committee was to ensure such occurrences never happened again. “Our party commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The vice president, the distinguished Senate president, the right honourable speaker and I, all belong to APC and working relationships between the executive and the legislature has been excellent so far.

“Our joint responsibility is to keep things that way and see where we can improve our communication and coordination. We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and government. “I am a firm believer in the doctrine of separation of powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy, but our practice should be harmonious checks and balances devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry.

As one government, we must further align ourselves and be alive to our electoral promises. We need to nurture our party, which is the platform that will take us and our country forward. “I am placing great faith in this consultative committee to help improve our governance and achievements to the people of Nigeria. I expect regular feedback on your activities and I am as always ready to lead and find solutions,” he promised.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who was also at the event, said the legislature, executive and the party have seen the need for them to bring everybody on board so that they could consult widely before major issues were tabled before the citizens. Lawan explained that the Consultative Committee was intended to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians. “We have promised Nigerians and Nigerians voted for APC at all the levels.

So, it is incumbent on us at all levels and as a party to ensure we meet the expectations and aspirations of Nigerians,” he said. Lawan said that notwithstanding the new cooperation forged by the lawmakers, Presidency and the party executives, his leadership would continue to work harmoniously with the opposition in the National Assembly who, he said, had given so much cooperation to the ruling party in the parliament.

He stressed that the tripartite cooperation would not, in any way, turn the legislature into a rubber stamp institution, pointing out that the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances would be strictly adhered to in the business of the National Assembly.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said there have always been and there would continue to be controversies in the activities of the lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly as long as contentious issues would arise from time to time.

“There will be issues; even when we leave today, issues will come up. If there is no such thing, you are not in a democracy; you are in an autocracy. But we are in a democracy; things will come up, but it is how you handle those issues and how you deal with them that will determine whether you are actually a government in power or not,” he said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, also agreed that the essence of the consultative committee was to create a synergy between the ruling party and the mandate they are exercising for the benefit of the people. He said: “I believe today is another milestone that we will evolve the act of governance in a collaborative manner.

“We always appear before the National Assembly to be over-sighted and also to present the Appropriation Bill that will eventually become an Act. “We can’t achieve much if there is no synergy, good and harmonious relationship.

“So, it was on this note that this tripartite consultative forum has been set up to ensure that at any given time, we will relate with each other in the context of our assignment, respecting the principle of the separa tion of powers. “And also being reminded by the party that the power that we exercise, whether in the legislature or the executive, was first given to us by the party because of the platform it created.

“To ensure we work for the good of the people of Nigeria going forward, in the next couple of months we will see a lot of harmonised activities from this particular forum.”

Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, said the synergy among the legislature, executive and the party would ensure the implementation of APC’s manifesto by the government elected on the platform of the party.

Members of the consultative committee are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Chairman; Senate President, Lawan; Speaker, Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo- Agege; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase; Governor Buni; Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa. Others include the Attorney General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); SGF Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Senator Akpan Udoedehe.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, said that with the constitution of the Consultative Committee, all hands would now be on deck to ensure the achievement of the administration’s drive to improve access to quality education, affordable health care, build a thriving and sustainable economy, create jobs, enhance social inclusion and poverty reduction, diversify the economy, expand and improve critical infrastructure, fight corruption, improve governance, ensure social cohesion and security for all, among others.

