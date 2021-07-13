Buhari: APC lost many states in 2019 to prove its tolerance

News Top Stories

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…party congresses start from July 31, says Buni

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost many states to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections in order to prove tolerance.

 

Buhari, who maintained that it was unusual for a ruling party to lose to the opposition in such an election, disclosed this yesterday while formally receiving the governors of Cross River State, Ben Ayade and his Zamfara counterpart, Bello Matawalle into the APC at the Presidential Villa.

 

The two governors recently dumped the opposition PDP to join the APC. They were accompanied to the Villa by the Chair-man, Caretaker Committee of the ruling party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, and Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

 

According to a release by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari handed the flags of the party to the two governors, raised their hands aloft, and declared: “This is one of the happiest times for us in this party. For you to have the courage to leave your constituencies speaks a lot. I wish Nigerians will reflect about it.

 

“I congratulate you for leaving your constituencies for our great party. We lost many states at the last election, which is unusual for a ruling party. But we did it to prove that we are a tolerant group.

 

We wanted to demonstrate that we respect individuals. “We emphasized that we respect our people. That was why we insisted on free and fair elections. Leaders should show honesty and respect for their followers.”

 

Buni, in his comments, said the two governors chose to join the APC in appreciation of the good works the President was doing for the country.

 

He seized the opportunity to announce that ward, local government and state congresses of the party would start from July 31, 2021. The APC Caretaker Committee Chairman explained that the congresses were shifted for one week because the initial dates clashed with Sallah festivities

