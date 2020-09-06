Buhari , APC should zone president to S’ East for stability – Prof. Diogu

Former president of World Igbo Congress and Texas based Professor of Electrical Engineering, Prof Kalu Diogu, has called on president Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider zoning the 2023 Presidential ticket to the South East for stability sake .

This is even as he hailed the Senate Chief Whip , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his visit to Minna; home of former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, adding that Kalu has remained faithful to the unity of Nigeria and should be commended being a true nationalist. Professor Diogu said the Igbo in Diaspora are worried that a section of the country are hell bent on causing dis-affection and disunity in the country by promoting propaganda against the South East interest .

According to him, “It is for the stability of Nigeria and for the sake of equity and fairness that a president of Igbo extraction should be produced in 2023” Diogu who spoke in an interview with BBC Igbo on Saturday revealed that he is particular about APC because it’s the ruling party, adding that he is optimistic that the People’s Democratic Party will also consider giving it’s presidential ticket to a South Easterner.

Part of his responses read, “Since Nnamdi Azikiwe’s close attempts to be Nigeria president, It’s only Orji Uzor Kalu who had been allowed to venture near that position in the 2007 presidential election. But he didn’t win, he came fourth. The most we have had is compensation for assisting non-Igbo to get into that position and what they gave us was a vice-president. It is not right for this to continue to happen.

