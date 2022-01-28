News

Buhari apologises to Zamfara residents over failed trip

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Following the cancellation of his scheduled trip to Zamfara State on Thursday due to poor weather conditions, President Muhammadu Buhari made a broadcast to the people of the state apologising fro calling off the trip. The short message provided to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, read: “My dear people of Zamfara State. “It pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned. I had just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA cement facility and was looking forward to meeting you.

“I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto. “I understand how you feel about this development but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best. I particularly sympathize with your Governor, Bello Matawalle and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one. “I look forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit. “I am directing our security agencies to sustain the onslaught against terrorists, restrict crossboundary infiltration and all unauthorised access to the goldmines in the state.”

 

Our Reporters

