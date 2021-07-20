News

Buhari applauds Airforce pilot, Dairo, for gallantry

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant pilot of the Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, who successfully ejected from an aircraft that came under intense ground fire from bandits in Zamfara State, Northwest, at the weekend.

The Zamfara bandits had on Sunday shot down a Nigerian Alpha jet aircraft with the pilot successfully ejecting from the from the crashed plane.

The latest crash made it at least four air crashes involving Nigerian military planes in the last seven months.

According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, while briefing on the successful operation by the nation’s defence forces to rescue the pilot, Buhari said he was pained by news of the air crash.

“I was shocked by the devastating news of the air crash but felt much relieved, following the successful ejection by the pilot and his eventual rescue. May the injured pilot recover at the earliest time,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Robin Janssens’ Take on the Social Accountability of Global Enterprises

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Entrepreneurs fall under different schools of thought. Robin Janssens believes in having multiple businesses instead of growing only in one niche. He has created an impressive umbrella with his marketing and accounting agencies, plus an Uber driving school. Each of these areas has something very significant in common: a role in our society. Companies need […]
News

N41m theft:  Family of detained Air Force officer seeks confirmation of court martial by CAS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…seeks President Buhari,  NLC’s  intervention …the process has commenced, undergoing review – NAF  The family and legal counsel to Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Michael Oyebanji, has called on the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to confirm the sentence passed against Oyebanji by a Court Marshal, which sat in Markudi, Benue State.   This is to enable […]
News

TETFund BoT Chair: We’re targeting N500bn budget in 2022 to increase our interventions

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Alhsji Kashim Imam, has said that the Fund is targeting a N500 billion budget for 2022 in its efforts at improving the funding of critical infrastructure, research and other interventions in tertiary institutions across the nation.   The chairman, who disclosed this in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica