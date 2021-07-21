News

Buhari applauds pilot of downed military fighter jet’s bravery

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the pilot of the downed Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, for his bravery. The fighter plane was returning from an interdiction mission between Zamfara and Kaduna states’ boundaries when it came under intense enemy fire, according to the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Monday. Gabkwet said the pilot, who “successfully ejected from the aircraft”, used the cover of darkness and his phone for navigation to elude several bandits’ strongholds and manoeuvred his way to a Nigerian Army unit, where he was rescued.

The latest crash made it at least four air crashes involving Nigerian military planes in the last seven months. Buhari, according to his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he was pained by news of the crash during a briefing on the successful operation by the nation’s defence forces to rescue Dairo. “I was shocked by the devastating news of the air crash but felt much relieved, following the successful ejection by the pilot and his eventual rescue. May the injured pilot recover at the earliest time,” he said.

