Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate

No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger

Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation on the presidential list which gave Kano, Kwara and Oyo states lion shares of three slots each just as Benue and Borno States had two slots each.

The President, in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which was read on the floor of the Chamber, also nominated six women as envoys.

Other nominees are Engr. Umar Suleiman and L. S. Mandama from Adamawa State, Oboro Effiong Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Elijah Onyeagba -Anambra, Abubakar D. I. Siyi (Bauchi), Phillip K. Ikurusi -(Bayelsa), Tarzoor Terhemen and Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue), Al-Bashir Ibrahim All-Hassan and Brig. Gen. Bwala Yusuf Bukar (Borno), Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River), Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi) and Yamah Mohammed Musa from Edo State.

Also in the list are: Major General C. O. Ugwu, representing Enugu, Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe), Obieze Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo), Ali M. Magashi -Jigawa, Prof. M. A. Makarfi -Kaduna, Hamisu Umar Takalmawa, Jazuli Imam Galadanci and Mrs. Amina Ado Kurawa from Kano State, Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina), Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi), Ibrahim Kayode Laaro, Abioye Bello and Mrs. Zara Maazu Umar from Kwara State, respectively.

Others are: Demola Seriki representing Lagos, Henry John Omaku -Nasarawa, Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun), Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe -Ondo, Adebara Bello (Osun), Adesina Alege and Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo), Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau), Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba), Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe) and Abubakar Moriki from Zamfara State.

The letter, dated June 28, said: “In accordance to section 171 (1).(2)(c) and sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed forty-one (41) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-designate.”

President Buhari further requested the lawmakers to accelerate consideration and confirmation of the nominees.

“It is my hope that the distinguished senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner,” he stated.

Similarly, the President, in a separate letter, sought the approval of Suleiman Sani from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT as a career ambassador.

The letter reads: “In accordance to section 171 (1).(2)(c) and sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Suleiman Sani as Ambassador-designate for the FCT.”

