Buhari appoints Abdullahi as Minister of environment

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed H. Abdullahi as the new Honourable Minister of Environment with effect from April 6.

This was made known Wednesday in a press statement signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “That until his appointment, Mohammed H. Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The President hopes that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.”

 

