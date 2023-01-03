News Top Stories

Buhari appoints Aboloma, Chairman National Quality Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved theappointmentof Mr Osita Anthony Aboloma as Chairman, National Quality Council InastatementonMonday by the media aide to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ifedayo Sayo, the appointment, which took effect from August 3, 2022, is renewable for a second five year tenure.

 

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, in a letter informing Aboloma of the new appointment wrote: “I am pleased to inform you that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as the Chairman of the National Quality Council (NQC) for a five year tenure with effect from 3rd August, 2022, which is renewable for a second and final five year tenure.

 

“Your emoluments and other conditions of service are as provided under the ‘Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances etc.; Amendment) Act 2008.

 

“AsChairman, youarerequired to provide day-to-day leadership and direction to the Management and Staff of the Council for effective implementation of the Nigerian National Quality Policy and performance of all relevant functions prescribed for the Council.”

 

