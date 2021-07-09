Buhari appoints Adamu WTO ambassador

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adamu Mohammed Abdulahmid, as the new Nigeria ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), for a period of four years. The appointment was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

He said Abdulamid’s appointment was confirmed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. Abdulahmid, until his appointment, was a substantive deputy director in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, who took over from Mr. Suleiman Adebayo, who returned to Nigeria from Geneva in 2019 after spending 15 years.

