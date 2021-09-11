News

Buhari appoints Ahmed as new NAEC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Yusuf Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) for an initial period of three years.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by Director of Information for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey late Friday.

Ahmed’s appointment is expected to take effect from September 3, 2021.

The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Yusuf Aminu Ahmed as Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) for an initial term of three (3) years in accordance with the provision of section 4 (1) of the NAEC establishment Act of 1976.”

NAEC was established in 1976 with the mandate to construct and maintain nuclear installations for the purpose of generating electricity, undertake research into matters relating to the peaceful use of atomic energy as well as educate and train persons in matters with respect to atomic energy and radioactive substances, among others.

Ahmed is a Professor of Nuclear Physics with several years of research in nuclear instrumentation and spectrometry. Until the appointment, he was the acting Chairman of NAEC, reports PREMIUM TIMES.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Police blame IPOB for violent protests in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday alleged that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were responsible for the violence in parts of the State under the guise of #EndSARS.   Recall that some armed protesters killed two policemen and burnt about 15 vehicles, including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) after invading the […]
News Top Stories

Children of heavy drinkers face higher health problems

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Denmark have said that children of heavy drinkers are at increased risk for mental health disorders, serious injuries or illnesses and criminal behaviour. These were the results of an analysis published yesterday by the ‘Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.’ In the review of data from 91 studies, 79 of which focused […]
News

PIB scales first reading in Senate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB 2020 was read the first time in the Senate on Wednesday. With the Bill scaling first reading on the floor of the Upper Chamber,  it is a clear indication that the Senate has begun the process of  legislative procedure for the passage of the controversial bill. As part of Business […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica