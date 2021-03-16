News

Buhari appoints aide, Oyetunde, E/D for Nigeria at AfDB

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.
This was disclosed by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement Tuesday.
Oyetunde, before the appointment, was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President.
He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.
Oyetunde, a Fiscal/Development expert, is a Ph.D graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield college, University of London and has a Law and Accounting Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is equally a legal practitioner qualified in Nigeria, England and Wales. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
The Fiscal/Development expert worked in the Federal Ministry of Finance from 2008 to 2011, providing technical support in macroeconomic/fiscal policy, taxation and other aspects of public financial management. He has got high level experience with development finance institutions.
Oyetunde is taking over from Dr. Bright Okogu whose tenure will come to an end at the bank on May 15, 2021 having served as a two-time Executive Director.
The position of the Executive Director in AfDB is strategic as it affords Nigeria the opportunity to be in the forefront when key policy decisions are taken regarding the African region.

Leave a Reply

