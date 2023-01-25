News

Buhari appoints Arase Police Service Commission chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Inspector General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase, as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). The appointment, conveyed via a letter dated January 20 and addressed to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was read at yesterday’s plenary at the upper chamber.

In the said letter, Buhari sought the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate, attaching the curriculum vitae of the nominee. According to Buhari, the move is in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). When confirmed, Arase will take over from another former Inspector General of Police, Mr Musliu Smith, who resigned his appointment recently. In another letter read during plenary, the President also sought the confirmation of five people for appointment as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). The nominees include Murtala Kankia (Katsina/North West); Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus (Nasarawa/North Central); Farouk Umar (Yobe/ North East).

 

