Buhari appoints Baba as Ag. IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Usman Alkali Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP) to replace IGP Mohammed Adamu. He charged the newly appointed Ag IGP to prioritize his government’s police reform policy.

 

This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who briefed State House Correspondents on the President’s decision in the Presidential Villa yesterday. Baba is replacing ex- IGP Muhammed Adamu, who had his tenure extended by the President by three months after his official retirement in February this year.

 

Dingyadi said: “Mr. President has, therefore, charged the new appointee to rise to the challenge to ensure policing reform policy of this administration are fully prioritised and implemented to enable the police perform most effectively for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.”

 

He continued: “The tenure of the IGP Mohammed Adamu, which ended on February 1, 2021, was extended by Mr. President to enable a detailed process  of appointing a new IGP, in line with section 15 (A) of the 1999 Constitution.

 

“After a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible police officers, eligible for appointment as IGP, in line with Section 7, subsection 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020), and having regards to seniority, professionalism, record of service and competence, Mr. President has approved the appointment of an acting IGP, in the person of Usman Alkali Baba, PSE, FDC, with immediate effect.

 

“These changes are in line with the determination of Mr. President to rejig the security architecture country, to ensure that the security challenges bedeviling the nation are brought to an end.

 

“Mr. President thanks the outgoing IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, for his professionalism and dedication to duty during the period of his tenure. He wished him all the best in his future endeavours.”

 

Asked why the President decided to terminate Adamu’s extended tenure midway, the Minister said “Mr. President is aware of this and you cannot take away that responsibility from him.

 

He is the one who is in charge of appointing or extending tenures. He has now decided to appoint a new person. So please allow him that responsibility and we cannot do anything about it.” Baba was born on March 1, 1963 in Gaidam, Yobe state.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police on March 15, 1988. He was, until his appointment a Deputy Inspector- General of Police  Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

 

He holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980. He obtained a BA (ED) Political Science from Bayero University, Kano in 1985 with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) obtained from University of Maiduguri, Borno State in 1997.

 

In his curriculum vitae, he said that his policing vision is: “To enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of a motivational and credible leadership driven by professional knowledge, ethics, emotional intelligence tools, and strategic planning and operational models that are directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens, consent, trust, and rule of law.”

