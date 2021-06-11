News

Buhari appoints Balarabe Shehu Ilelah NBC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.
Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.

