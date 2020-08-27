News

Buhari appoints CEO for NAN, other agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executive officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday said the approval was conveyed to him by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President. The statement was signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

The minister said in the approval, Mr. Buki Ponle, was appointed managing director of News Agency of Nigeria, while Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the director-general, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism. Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu, was appointed the executive secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, directorgeneral, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, registrar and chief executive officer, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, general manager and chief executive officer, National Theatre.

Others were Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, executive secretary and chief executive officer, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, director-general, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, director-general, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

