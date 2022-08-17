Buhari appoints counter terrorism boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rear Admiral Yaminu Ehinomen Musa (retired) as the pioneer Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC). His appointment was to take effect immediately and to run for an initial term of five years
