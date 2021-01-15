Buhari appoints directors for River Basin Authorities

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the renewal and appointment of Nine Managing Directors and One Executive Director for some of the River Basin Development Authorities across the country. A statement from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, signed by the Director of Information, Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, said all the appointments take effect from Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Those whose appointments were renewed for second and final Term include, Prof. Abdulkarim Muhammad Ali, Managing Director, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, Minna; Dr. Adeniyi Saheed Aremu, Managing Director, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Ilorin. Engr. Saliu O. Ahmed, Managing Director, Benin- Owena River Basin Development Authority, Benin City; Engr. Muhammad Adra, Managing Director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Makurdi. Others are, Mr. Olufemi Olayemi Odumosu, Managing Director, Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta; Engr. Bassey E. Nkposong, Managing Director, Cross River Basin Development Authority, Calabar; and Engr. Buhari Bature Mohammed, Managing Director, Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Sokoto. Those appointed for first term are, Ma’amun Da’u Aliyu, Managing Director, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Kano. and Mark Daso Darefaka, Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Port Harcourt.

