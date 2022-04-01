Buhari appoints DSS spokesperson NBC board member

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Spokesperson for the Department of State Services (DSS), Dr. Peter Afunanya, as a member of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Among other things, the NBC regulates and controls the broadcasting industry in the country.

By this appointment, Afunanya will be representing the DSS on the NBC Board.

The senior intelligence officer was inaugurated on Thursday, alongside other members, by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Obasanjo Hall, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The appointment is for a period of three years, renewable for the same period.

Afunanya holds a Bachelor of Arts B.A (Hons) degree in English from the Abia State University (ABSU), Ututu, a Master’s degree in the same field from the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), another Master’s Degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin, as well as a Ph.D. in Security and Strategic Studies, Nasarawa State University.

