Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC Secretary, names board members

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement issued by the media aide to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the appointment is for a fresh tenure of five years.

According to the statement, also appointed as Board Members of the EFCC are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South-East), Alhaji Kole Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North- East).

“This appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.”

