News

Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC Secretary, names board members

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

A statement issued by the media aide to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the appointment is for a fresh tenure of five years.

 

According to the statement, also appointed as Board Members of the EFCC are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South-East), Alhaji Kole Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North- East).

 

“This appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: California sees record 12,000 new cases, surpasses New York as worst-hit state

Posted on Author Reporter

  California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data. Total cases in the most populous U.S. state rose by 12,112 on Wednesday to a total of more than 421,000, the biggest single-day increase since […]
News

Edo: Obaseki swears in Ogie as SSG

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday swore in Osarodion Ogie, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and urged him to remain undaunted and focused to deliver on his renewed mandate to serve Edo people. Obaseki, while administering the oath of office on him at the Government House, Benin, the state capital, charged […]
News

Green Valley Housing Estate Awka : Isu-Aniocha elders reject AHDC’s encroachment

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

  Some elders of Umuneri Village, Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have opposed the States Housing Development Corporation’s alleged forceful takeover of their land.     They specifically accused Managing Director of the Corporation, Architect Willie Okafor of spear heading the takeover.     Also, they have warned would be buyers to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica