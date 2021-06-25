News

Buhari appoints Jime E/S Shippers Council

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council. This was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. Jime, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices. He was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency in Benue State between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993. The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NLC threatens to tackle infractions on workers’ rights

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it will mobilise action against state governments and other employers of labour using the COVID-19 pandemic as a ploy to sack workers and undermine their rights. NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said this while speaking with newsmen on the commencement of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of […]
News

Man alleges he exchanged his manhood for money

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A viral video footage has captured the moment a man crying bitterly and helplessly after a lady turned down his marriage proposal. The man could be seen in the video on his knees begging and pleading with the lady to accept his proposal, but the lady whose mind seems to be already made up refused […]
News

Sani-Omolori out as National Assembly Commission appoints new NASS Clerk

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Assembly Service Commission has announced the appointment of an acting clerk of the National Assembly, signalling the end to the controversies surrounding the tenure of the outgoing Clerk, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori. The new acting Clerk, Olatunde Ojo, is an architect who hails from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica