Buhari appoints Kaura, Umahi into govt agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Tijjani Yahaya Kaura as the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority. This was disclosed in a release by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a release by its Director of Information, Willie Bassey, yesterday.

The SGF also approved the appointment of Mr. Augustine Chukwu Umahi as the Secretary of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC). The Office equally approved the renewal of the appointment of Captain Junaid Abdullahi as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), for a final term of four years with effect from September 22. While congratulating the appointees, the President urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.

