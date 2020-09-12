News

Buhari appoints Malami, Fashola, others into PPI c’ttee

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as a member of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Presidential Power Initiate (PPI). A statement issued by the spokesperson for Malami, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, yesterday said other members include; Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. .Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. Also included are: Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, and the President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Babagana Mohammed.

Inaugurating the committee on Thursday, President Buhari, who described power sector as one of the most critical components of sustainable development, expressed commitment to improving the delivery of power in the country as his enduring and defining legacy.

He said following the Federal Executive Council approval, the coast was now clear and the SPV had the responsibility of executing the PPI, providing project management for the implementation of PPI and serve as the key manager to ensure cohesion and seamless execution.

