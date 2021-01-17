Buhari appoints Marwa NDLEA Chairman

Former Military Administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) has been appointed as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

As a close ally of President Buhari, Gen. Marwa had worked assidiously as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), between 2018 and December, 2020, along with others to develop a blue print on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

Sources in the presidency and the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja confirmed that the appointment takes immediate effect. At the anti-drug law enforcement agency, a top official who craved anonymity said the management team of the organisation was already prepared to welcome Gen. Marwa as he resumes.

Noted for his tradition of excellent record of performance wherever he touches, there are already high expectations of enduring reforms by staff of the agency and Nigerians who have been commenting on the appointment since the information leaked online Friday night.

One of such is from a public commentator, Mr. Timawus Mathias, who on his facebook page Saturday morning admonished NDLEA officials to prepare for shake up and serious work.

“Congratulations to General Muhammadu Buba Marwa as he answers the National Call to head the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency. Marwa is an all rounder. Whatever task he undertakes is thoroughly delivered. “NDLEA be ready for the Marwa Shake Up! His forte is perfection, attainment of global standards of excellence.

“First 100 Days we will note a difference. Best wishes General, God’s speed and favour all the way,” he declared while congratulating Gen. Marwa for the new national assignment.

Highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan- Nigerian, Marwa was once Military Attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and Defence Attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as former Ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

