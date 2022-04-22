Buhari appoints Mmegwa SSA on employment, job creation

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the appointment of Mrs Matilda Mmegwa as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Employment and Job Creation, Office of the Minister of Labour and Employment. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Mmegwa, who has held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada and in international organisations, will work under the leadership of the Minister of Labour and Employment on issues of job creation. She would bring to the position her over 30 years’ ex-perience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion and economic development.

She is an internationallydecorated presenter/keynote speaker and was the lead discussant at the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) conference in Tanzania in 2009. Mmegwa has served as Senior Consultant and Strategy Advisor with the Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP), an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Ghana. She holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada and a Master’s degree in Strategy and Corporate Governance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...