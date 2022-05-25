Buhari appoints Nasarawa gov into Council on Digital Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government. Notice of Sule’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami. The letter noted that the constitution of the Presidential Council is in an effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP) The letter further said that Nasarawa State is critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, said Governor Sule and other members of the council are to be inaugurated by the Chairman of the council, President Muhammadu Buhari, at a later date.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Govs to hold maiden peace summit
Nigerian governors will on Thursday, launch the maiden Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative in an attempt to find solutions to the intractable security challenges in the country. The event, which is under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), according to the Head, Media and Public Affairs, AbdulRazaq Bello- Barkindo, is aimed at tackling […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNICEF: 10.4m children in Nigeria, 6 others face acute malnutrition
An estimated 10.4 million children in seven countries, including Nigeria, will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement yesterday. “As 2021 approaches, UNICEF is deeply concerned for the health and wellbeing of 10.4 million children projected to suffer from acute malnutrition next year in those countries,” the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IGP bestows Distinguished Leadership Award on Gov. Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has bagged a Distinguish Leadership Award from the Nigeria Police Force, in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities and partnership with the Police Force to promote and sustain peace in Akwa Ibom State. The award which took place on Wednesday, during a State Banquet, at Banquet Hall, Government […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)