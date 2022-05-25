Buhari appoints Nasarawa gov into Council on Digital Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government. Notice of Sule’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami. The letter noted that the constitution of the Presidential Council is in an effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP) The letter further said that Nasarawa State is critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, said Governor Sule and other members of the council are to be inaugurated by the Chairman of the council, President Muhammadu Buhari, at a later date.

